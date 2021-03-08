AG Ferguson: Brown Paper Tickets will fully refund event organizers, ticket buyers affected by pandemic-related cancellations
Monday, March 8, 2021
OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that, as a result of his lawsuit, Seattle-based ticketing company Brown Paper Tickets must fully refund all consumers who purchased tickets to canceled events, and pay all money it owes to organizers of past events.
An estimated 45,000 event organizers and ticket purchasers nationwide, and internationally, will receive a total of approximately $9 million from today’s resolution.
The company is also required to pay the Attorney General’s Office $70,000 for attorney’s costs and fees.
From March 19, 2020, through February 23, 2021, the Attorney General’s Office received 1,200 complaints from consumers about the company’s conduct.
An estimated 45,000 people have been affected nationwide, according to the lawsuit. Many of these consumers are organizers and attendees of small, nonprofit or community-based events, like those at community centers, schools or children’s theaters.
Consumers do not have to file a claim to receive their restitution. Brown Paper Tickets will reach out directly to ticket holders and event organizers to arrange a refund. In addition, Washingtonians will receive a letter or email from the Attorney General’s Office notifying them of their refund.
Consumers do not have to file a claim to receive their restitution. Brown Paper Tickets will reach out directly to ticket holders and event organizers to arrange a refund. In addition, Washingtonians will receive a letter or email from the Attorney General’s Office notifying them of their refund.
