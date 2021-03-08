AG Ferguson: Brown Paper Tickets will fully refund event organizers, ticket buyers affected by pandemic-related cancellations

Monday, March 8, 2021


OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that, as a result of his lawsuit, Seattle-based ticketing company Brown Paper Tickets must fully refund all consumers who purchased tickets to canceled events, and pay all money it owes to organizers of past events. 

An estimated 45,000 event organizers and ticket purchasers nationwide, and internationally, will receive a total of approximately $9 million from today’s resolution. 

The company is also required to pay the Attorney General’s Office $70,000 for attorney’s costs and fees.

From March 19, 2020, through February 23, 2021, the Attorney General’s Office received 1,200 complaints from consumers about the company’s conduct. 

An estimated 45,000 people have been affected nationwide, according to the lawsuit. Many of these consumers are organizers and attendees of small, nonprofit or community-based events, like those at community centers, schools or children’s theaters.

Consumers do not have to file a claim to receive their restitution. Brown Paper Tickets will reach out directly to ticket holders and event organizers to arrange a refund. In addition, Washingtonians will receive a letter or email from the Attorney General’s Office notifying them of their refund.

Read more here


Posted by DKH at 11:33 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  