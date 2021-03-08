AG Ferguson: Brown Paper Tickets will fully refund event organizers, ticket buyers affected by pandemic-related cancellations



OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that, as a result of his lawsuit, Seattle-based ticketing company Brown Paper Tickets must fully refund all consumers who purchased tickets to canceled events, and pay all money it owes to organizers of past events. OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that, as a result of his lawsuit, Seattle-based ticketing company Brown Paper Tickets must fully refund all consumers who purchased tickets to canceled events, and pay all money it owes to organizers of past events.





An estimated 45,000 event organizers and ticket purchasers nationwide, and internationally, will receive a total of approximately $9 million from today’s resolution.





The company is also required to pay the Attorney General’s Office $70,000 for attorney’s costs and fees.



From March 19, 2020, through February 23, 2021, the Attorney General’s Office received 1,200 complaints from consumers about the company’s conduct.



