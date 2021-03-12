WA Department of Health: Good news and bad news

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) in Olympia released the latest statewide situation report on COVID-19.

Case counts have increased slightly in western Washington and plateaued in eastern Washington as of late February. Case counts are still relatively high across the state—around the same level we were seeing last October when the third wave of disease activity was ramping up. Plateauing or increasing at these high levels is concerning. We want to see these numbers continue to decline.

Most counties have seen declines in case counts since the first week of January, but cases have flattened in several counties and are starting to increase again in others. Six of 39 counties had rates above 200 new cases per 100,000 people over the two-week period ending on Feb. 25. No counties had rates above 500 new cases per 100,000 people.

Cases are increasing among younger adults aged 20-29 and 30-39. This has previously been an early warning sign of larger surges in the general population. Case counts in other age groups were declining, but have now flattened. As more people who are 60 and older get vaccinated, we expect to see a more rapid decline in cases in this population.

We are seeing sharp declines in hospital admission rates among people 70 and older, possibly because those groups are among the first to get vaccinated. Admissions have declined at different rates depending on the age group. Overall, hospital admissions have flattened in eastern Washington and continue to decline in western Washington.

COVID-19 transmission is continuing at about the same level after declines through January and February. The best estimate of the reproductive number (how many new people each COVID-19 patient will infect) in the state on Feb. 19 was 0.96. The goal is to maintain a reproductive number well below one—meaning COVID-19 transmission is declining—for a substantial amount of time.

The estimated prevalence (percentage of people with active COVID-19 infections) began to plateau in early February after declines in January. High prevalence means there are a lot of people with infections who may need health care and could be spreading the virus to others. The best model-based prevalence estimate as of Feb. 19 was 0.11%.





"As we continue working to accelerate vaccination so we can protect more people, it’s critical that we all maintain the precautions we’ve been taking to stop the spread of the virus.”













Report findings include:“When you look at our data, there is a pattern of several waves of COVID-19 activity followed by a return to baseline level. The baseline we reached after our second wave in summer 2020 was higher than the level after our first wave.,” said Acting State Health Officer Scott Lindquist, MD, MPH.