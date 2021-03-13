City of Shoreline stands in solidarity with Asian and Asian American community
Saturday, March 13, 2021
The City of Shoreline condemns all acts of hate and violence. No one should be subjected to threats or physical and psychological harm. It is our collective responsibility as a community to fight hate.
While Police have not received any reports of anti-Asian attacks in Shoreline, we are aware that members of our community have recently experienced acts of racial hatred.
If you are a victim of a crime or witness a crime, and feel safe to do so, please call 911 immediately.
The following sites have more information on hate crimes and resources available to victims, regardless of immigration status. Interpretation services are available.
- Washington State Attorney General’s Office - Hate Crimes and Bias Incidents; Information for Victims
- Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs – Report Hate/Discrimination
