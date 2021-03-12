Many appointments still available at Saturday's vaccine clinic at the Y for any eligible person

Friday, March 12, 2021

The popup vaccine event at the Dale Turner YMCA today (Saturday, March 13, 2021) still has lots of appointments open.

Shoreline Fire will be administering the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The popup clinic begins at 9am. It will be held inside the building. Free parking on P1 level.

Share this link with any phase eligible seniors or childcare workers:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/508044DA9AD2FA64-saturday

The access code is: vaccine

Keep your phone nearby and answer it when calls come in so you do not miss the call with your appointment time.

The Dale Turner YMCA is located at 19290 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

The easiest way into the parking below the building is by coming into their south Echo Lake site from N 192nd closest to the Interurban Trail.



