Social Service Champions: Karen Tynes

Saturday, March 6, 2021

Karen Tynes holds her NUHSA award
For the past decade, Karen has been active with St. Dunstan’s Church to bring people, resources and organizations together to mount a compassionate response to people's’ needs, particularly those living homeless. 

She is instrumental in the Congregation’s efforts to host a Tuesday evening Meal, which both feeds people at the Church and delivers meals to three tent encampments, and her leadership inspired the Church to host tent encampments (Tent City 3 and Camp United We Stand) six times.

She created and manages the Care Teams program, and both this year and last, Karen was one of the first to volunteer for the Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter. 

Karen was such a champion within her congregation that she led the effort to have St. Dunstan’s be the host this year. 

Karen’s work has resulted in expanded access to shelter, food and safety, and she brings a special combination of wisdom, generosity and compassion to all her work. 

In describing one of her earliest memories of volunteering at a shelter for women and children, she remembered a college professor who lost everything due to disease. 

She said, “That was my introduction to how thin the margin was between the homeless and myself…So when you say ‘homeless’ to me, I think of that dear lady.”

In December 2020, Karen was named the 2020 Westside Human Services Champion by NUHSA, who provided this article.

http://www.sdchp.org/
https://nuhsa.org/


Posted by DKH at 3:58 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  