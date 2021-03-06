Sample a Continuing Education online class at no cost - Memoir: Writing Your Stories

Join author and educator Rebecca Demarest for a free two-hour "snapshot" of her longer course, Memoir: Writing Your Stories, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 6 - 8pm.

This Zoom session will provide you an introduction to the class and offer some basic tools for writing about your life.



There is no cost for this event, but seats are limited.





Find the best framework for sharing your stories and receive feedback in a fun and supportive environment. Participation is encouraged!