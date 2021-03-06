Sample a Continuing Education online class at no cost - Memoir: Writing Your Stories
Saturday, March 6, 2021
This Zoom session will provide you an introduction to the class and offer some basic tools for writing about your life.
Find the best framework for sharing your stories and receive feedback in a fun and supportive environment. Participation is encouraged!
There is no cost for this event, but seats are limited.
Register today using this link or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.
