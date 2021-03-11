Shorewood varsity boys tennis

Photo by Arnie Moreno









Led by team captains Chris Combs, Sean McCandless and Sam Perkowski, the T-Birds defeated Archbishop Murphy 6-1, Mariner 7-0, and Meadowdale 4-3.





Photo by Arnie Moreno





After a long layoff due to the pandemic and WIAA and WESCO league restrictions, the team is shaking off some rustiness and getting back to a high level of play.





There is joy and happiness in all the players to be able to return to play! The team's record is 3-0. They will play a very tough 4A Kamiak high school team this Thursday March 11th.





--Coach Arnie Moreno













The Shorewood Thunderbird tennis team returned to the courts starting February 22, 2021.