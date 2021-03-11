Shorewood varsity boys tennis

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Photo by Arnie Moreno

The Shorewood Thunderbird tennis team returned to the courts starting February 22, 2021. 

Led by team captains Chris Combs, Sean McCandless and Sam Perkowski, the T-Birds defeated Archbishop Murphy 6-1, Mariner 7-0, and Meadowdale 4-3. 

Photo by Arnie Moreno

After a long layoff due to the pandemic and WIAA and WESCO league restrictions, the team is shaking off some rustiness and getting back to a high level of play.

There is joy and happiness in all the players to be able to return to play! The team's record is 3-0. They will play a very tough 4A Kamiak high school team this Thursday March 11th.

--Coach Arnie Moreno



