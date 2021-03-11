Salomon’s driver’s license suspension reform bill approved by Senate

Sen. Jesse Salomon, D-32 OLYMPIA – A bill that takes another step toward decriminalizing poverty by removing non-payment of moving violation-based traffic infractions from a list of actions that can lead to criminal enforcement of license suspensions was approved by the Senate on Monday with a bipartisan vote of 33-16. OLYMPIA – A bill that takes another step toward decriminalizing poverty by removing non-payment of moving violation-based traffic infractions from a list of actions that can lead to criminal enforcement of license suspensions was approved by the Senate on Monday with a bipartisan vote of 33-16.

“I’m proud to say that we now are on the verge of passing a historic policy that is a better way to enforce traffic safety,” said Salomon. “A way that stops criminalizing poverty, yet strengthens the connection between our traffic infraction policy and public safety.”





There are a number of ways one can fall into this license suspension status under current law. SB 5226 removes failure to pay an infraction from this list and instead makes any financial collections a civil matter.



The bill also reforms the license revocation penalties for traffic infractions. A license would be revoked if a driver has three or more moving violation infractions in a one-year period or four or more infractions in a two-year period.









Salomon referenced his 14 years of experience as a public defender dealing with thousands of these types of cases during his Senate floor speech. He argued the state should be more understanding of the hardships many people are experiencing during the ongoing public health crisis and the effects it has had on the ability to find and keep a job.



“Now especially more than ever, we have to be sensitive to people’s need to drive to get back on their feet to go to work, but maybe right now they can’t pay,” said Salomon. “So as long as they follow the rules, respond to the traffic infraction if they get one, talk to the judge about getting on a payment plan, they will no longer and never be suspended for being poor.” [Audio clip]

The bill also directs the Department of Licensing to make efforts to reach out to Washington residents with suspended licenses who would be eligible to have their licenses reinstated. That is estimated to be about 100,000 people.



SB 5226 now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.



Sen. Jesse Salomon, D-Shoreline, represents the 32nd Legislative District, which includes Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Seattle, Shoreline, Woodway, and unincorporated Snohomish County.












