Shorecrest varsity boys tennis 3-0 after three matches

Owen Pierce

Photo by Robert Mann

Shorecrest varsity boys tennis played an away game with Meadowdale on March 8, 2021 and won 5-2.





Singles players Ben Silber, Calvin Rice, and Owen Pierce won their games.





Calvin Rice

Photo by Robert Mann





Doubles players John Burke and Carson Hart, and Conner Wakefield and Ben Wendt won their games.





Ben Silber

Photo by Robert Mann





Other team members are Matthew Gardiner, Peter Coleman, and Spencer Berry. Coach is Robert Mann.





Team overall record stands at 2--0 after this game.





Doubles team John Burke and Carson Hart

Photo by Robert Mann

On March 9, 2021 Shorecrest varsity boys tennis played a home game with Mountlake Terrace and won 5-2. Overall they are 3-0.





Ben Silber, Calvin Rice, and Owen Pierce won in singles.





Sohum Vohra and Nick Mueller

Photo by Robert Mann





John Burke and Carson Hart, and Peter Coleman and Ben Wendt won in doubles.





Other team members playing in this match were Matthew Gardiner, Sohum Vohra, and Nick Mueller.











