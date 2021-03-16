Shoreline PTA Council and all four secondary school PTSAs sponsor a session on Building Student Resiliency

For Shoreline Schools families:

“An Evening with JC Pohl - Five Keys to Building Student Resiliency”

Thursday, March 25, from 7:00 – 8:30pm

COVID is affecting student life every day. Teen suicide is on the rise. Mental health continues to be a concern. And students are feeling more and more disconnected from their peers.





In the face of such overwhelming stress, how can we help our students work through the adversity they regularly face?

JC Pohl, the President and CEO of Teen Truth , is an award-winning producer and nationally certified counselor. He offers five proven and immediately applicable ways to help students build self-efficacy and resilience.





These keys to building resilient students might save the next suicidal student, help ignite campus culture, or remind every struggling child that brighter days lie ahead.

A question and answer roundtable session will follow Mr. Pohl’s presentation, which will include middle school and high school principals, district counselors and community partners.

This free event is co-sponsored by the PTSAs of Shorewood, Kellogg, Einstein, Shorecrest and the Shoreline PTA Council.





Registration is required. Sign up HERE . Interpreter services are available upon request during registration.







