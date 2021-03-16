Registration opens this week for Shoreline recreation programs



The City of Shoreline has published its spring offerings and will open registration this week. The City of Shoreline Recreation Programs, Information, and Registration Links can be found here





Registration dates

Shoreline Residents: 3/16/2021

Lake Forest Park Residents: 3/18/2021

Non-Residents: 3/19/2021

Limited Spring programs include: Remote Learning Camps, Tween/Teen Camps, Specialized Recreation, Youth Enrichment and Nature Based Programs, and Health, Fitness, Sports, and Walks.





Both Shoreline and Lake Forest Park offer scholarships to their residents.









Lake Forest Park









Lake Forest Park offers LFP Residents scholarship reimbursements for eligible youth and specialized recreation participants who reside in the City and are registered for and attend cultural, recreation, or aquatic programs and camps. You may find more information on scholarships, how to register, or the partnership with City of Shoreline at: http://www.cityoflfp.com/index.aspx?NID=396 or call LFP City Hall, 206-368-5440.





Shoreline



Scholarships



Please call Spartan Recreation Center at 206-801-2600 to register using scholarship funds. You cannot register online with scholarship funds. If you have applied and qualified for a scholarship for the year 2021, you do not need to reapply for the scholarship funds. Please call and let us know you have a 2021 scholarship.



To apply complete the







Lake Forest Park residents have the opportunity of a 24-hour early registration period with the City of Shoreline’s Recreation Programs prior to the start of each season, plus an 8% discount on all program fees (not rentals) through the entire year!