Shoreline Planning Commission Public Hearing Thursday on housing action plan

Monday, March 1, 2021

Top Row: Laura Mork, Janelle Callahan, Andy Galuska,
Middle Row: Julius Rwamashongye, Mei-shiou Lin, Jack Malek,
Bottom Row: Pam Sager

Planning Commission Meeting - Public Hearing
Thursday March 4, 2021 7:00pm - 9:59pm

Planning Commission meeting scheduled on March 4th will take place online. A live feed of the online meeting will be streaming on the City’s website, and the Commission is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment or calling into the meeting to provide oral testimony.

Click Here to Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting

Call into the Live Meeting: (253) 215-8782 (Webinar ID: 856 5171 0878 Passcode: 733827)

Click Here to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Comment at the Meeting via Calling-In

Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment

Agenda Highlights
Link to Full Meeting Packet


Posted by DKH at 3:54 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  