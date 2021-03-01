Shoreline Planning Commission Public Hearing Thursday on housing action plan
Monday, March 1, 2021
|Top Row: Laura Mork, Janelle Callahan, Andy Galuska,
Middle Row: Julius Rwamashongye, Mei-shiou Lin, Jack Malek,
Bottom Row: Pam Sager
Planning Commission Meeting - Public Hearing
Thursday March 4, 2021 7:00pm - 9:59pm
Planning Commission meeting scheduled on March 4th will take place online. A live feed of the online meeting will be streaming on the City’s website, and the Commission is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment or calling into the meeting to provide oral testimony.
Click Here to Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting
Call into the Live Meeting: (253) 215-8782 (Webinar ID: 856 5171 0878 Passcode: 733827)
Click Here to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Comment at the Meeting via Calling-In
Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment
Agenda Highlights
- Housing Action Plan - Public Hearing
- 2021 Development Code Amendments - Part 1
- Draft Minutes from Thursday, February 4, 2021
- Draft Minutes from Thursday, February 18, 2021
