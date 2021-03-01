Local veterans commemorate the 30th anniversary of the end of Operation Desert Storm
Monday, March 1, 2021
|Photo by Chief Petty Officer Ron Jones, USNVR
On Saturday, February 27, 2021 the Shoreline Veterans Association, the Starr Sutherland Jr. Post #227 of the American Legion, and representatives from the U.S. Volunteers - Joint Services Command, jointly participated in a brief ceremony commemorating the 30th Anniversary of the end of Operation DESERT STORM.
A Ceremonial Remembrance Wreath was laid in memory of the 300 service personnel who were lost during the 42 days of the conflict to liberate Kuwait from Iraq.
The Ceremony was held at the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza, next to Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N.
The Ceremonial Wreath remained in place through Sunday, February 28, 2021.
--MGEN Raymond Coffey, USAVR, Chair, SVA
