Local veterans commemorate the 30th anniversary of the end of Operation Desert Storm

Monday, March 1, 2021

Photo by Chief Petty Officer Ron Jones, USNVR

On Saturday, February 27, 2021 the Shoreline Veterans Association, the Starr Sutherland Jr. Post #227 of the American Legion, and representatives from the U.S. Volunteers - Joint Services Command, jointly participated in a brief ceremony commemorating the 30th Anniversary of the end of Operation DESERT STORM. 

A Ceremonial Remembrance Wreath was laid in memory of the 300 service personnel who were lost during the 42 days of the conflict to liberate Kuwait from Iraq.

The Ceremony was held at the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza, next to Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N. 

The Ceremonial Wreath remained in place through Sunday, February 28, 2021.

--MGEN Raymond Coffey, USAVR, Chair, SVA 


Posted by DKH at 3:30 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  