Raise a Glass (or Mug) for the Third Place Commons Finally 21 Party on Saturday, March 6
Monday, March 1, 2021
It’s officially the homestretch for the Third Place Commons Finally 21 Online Party and Fundraiser. The festivities begin this coming Saturday, March 6th at 5pm.
It’s going to be a short and sweet party jam-packed with music, dance, laughter, friends, and plenty of silly fun.
Trivia fans, start your engines.
Most importantly, the proceeds will help sustain Third Place Commons and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market through these critical times. Get your Party Passes here.
And with the big event less than a week away, it’s time to start planning your favorite party drink. And that means it’s time for the Mug Challenge!
Most importantly, the proceeds will help sustain Third Place Commons and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market through these critical times. Get your Party Passes here.
And with the big event less than a week away, it’s time to start planning your favorite party drink. And that means it’s time for the Mug Challenge!
CHALLENGE #4: THE MUG CHALLENGE
Gather the ingredients for your favorite celebratory drink. Make it and enjoy during the big Finally 21 Party.
Gather the ingredients for your favorite celebratory drink. Make it and enjoy during the big Finally 21 Party.
Whether it’s a boozy extravaganza or a warm cup of fancy tea, if it makes you happy, it’s perfect for the occasion!
Need inspiration? Click here for some favorite drink recipes (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) from Third Place Commons board members and partners like Honey Bear Bakery and the Lake Forest Bar and Grill.
You know you need a break from this quarantine grind. So get your Party Pass now, get your drink ingredients ready, and join in for a very special event this Saturday in support of your Commons Community.
Third Place Commons, a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs.
Need inspiration? Click here for some favorite drink recipes (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) from Third Place Commons board members and partners like Honey Bear Bakery and the Lake Forest Bar and Grill.
You know you need a break from this quarantine grind. So get your Party Pass now, get your drink ingredients ready, and join in for a very special event this Saturday in support of your Commons Community.
Third Place Commons, a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs.
0 comments:
Post a Comment