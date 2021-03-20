20 years since the Nisqually earthquake hit Puget Sound
Monday, March 1, 2021
|USGS
20 years ago Sunday (Feb 28, 2001) the Puget Sound region was abruptly struck by the M6.8 Nisqually earthquake that emanated from the subducting Juan de Fuca tectonic plate deep beneath the land surface.
--USGS
Sources and resources:
- UW https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/uw10530748/executive…
- United States Geological Service (USGS) Earthquakes
- Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN)
