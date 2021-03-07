Shorecrest tennis comes out swinging

Sunday, March 7, 2021

 

Shorecrest varsity boys tennis
Wesco 2A/3A

Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Home game at Shoreview Park

Shorecrest vs Lynnwood 7-0

The Shorecrest High School Scots started their tennis season with a clean sweep of the Lynnwood team, winning every match and allowing very few points from the opposing team.

Coach Robert Mann.

The next game is an away game Monday, March 8, 2021 at 3:30pm at Meadowdale High School in Lynnwood  Both varsity and junior varsity will play.



