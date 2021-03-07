Arts of Kenmore displays Original Garden Wall through April

Sunday, March 7, 2021


ORIGINAL GARDEN WALL is the new "storefront" exhibition on display at the Kenmore City Gallery through April. A magnificent array of impossibly delicate clay botanicals handcrafted by local artist Gina Holt.

The Arts of Kenmore is excited to get back into supporting local artists in the 'new normal' of 2021. While Kenmore City Hall is closed per Covid protocol, we encourage you to stroll around to the back [parking lot] entrance and experience Gina's magnificent clay botanicals through the 'storefront' windows. 

Kenmore City Hall is located at 18120 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98028


