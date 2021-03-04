Scene on the Sound: the Doctor is in

Thursday, March 4, 2021

Dr. Milton Waner is hard at work this morning. Headed out toward Port Angeles for some reason she turned around and came back toward Shoreline before getting to the tip of the Peninsula. 

The small boat heads out, toward the freighter and about to pass the ferry
Photo by Jan Hansen

But wait, the Dr. Waner heads back toward the freighter
Photo by Jan Hansen

Don't look now but here he comes again, headed back out
Photo by Jan Hansen




