Enjoy a takeout meal package at Streetzeria and support Richmond Beach Community Association
Thursday, March 4, 2021
Owner Greg Bye will be serving up some of his best pizzas and salads at this annual event scheduled for Tuesday, March 16, from 4:30 to 7:30pm.
The take out meal package being offered includes a 12” pizza and salad of your choice, which feeds two to three people.
A minimum donation of $30 is recommended.
To ensure you get in on this opportunity, pre-orders are highly recommended. Beginning Tuesday, March 9, call Streetzeria at 206-755-5433 between 4:30 to 8:00pm to reserve your pickup time.
