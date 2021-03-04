Jobs: City of Shoreline fitness instructor part-time

Thursday, March 4, 2021

City of Shoreline
Extra Help Instructor - Fitness

CLOSING DATE: 03/26/21 11:59pm

GENERAL SUMMARY:

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

Two (2) positions working approximately 10 hours per week, mainly evenings and weekends available. The instructor teaches in-person fitness classes on-site directly with people in groups no larger than 25% maximum class size (per current Phase 2 reopening plan), indoors and possibly outdoors as weather permits. This position will adhere to current "Healthy Washington - Roadmap to Recovery" guidance. Class sizes may vary and morning and/or afternoon classes may be added as restrictions change.

Employment is contingent upon successfully passing State/Federal pre-employment background checks.

DEFINITION

The City of Shoreline’s Recreation, Cultural and Community Services Department is hiring a fitness instructor to teach various types of group and/or individual exercise classes and activities. Fitness instructors will lead, instruct, and motivate individuals or groups in exercise activities, including cardiovascular exercises, strength training, and stretching. Instructor will work on-site with people of all ages and skill levels. Classes will be held in person, most often from the Spartan Recreation Center.

Job description and application



