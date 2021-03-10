Pop-up vaccine clinic at the Dale Turner Y this Friday

Dale Turner YMCA on Aurora The Dale Turner YMCA is partnering with Public Health and the Shoreline Fire Department to hold a vaccine clinic this Friday, March 12, 2021. The Dale Turner YMCA is partnering with Public Health and the Shoreline Fire Department to hold a vaccine clinic this Friday, March 12, 2021.

The event on Friday is specific for our 65 years plus community and in particular our BIPOC 65+.

Below is a little more detail for the event on Friday:



They are currently working on filling time slots between 9:00am - 12:00noon and can schedule 15 people for each 30 min time slot.



Vaccines will take place in the Dale Turner Family Y gym. The P1 parking garage will be open for community members to park in.



Community members will need to register ahead of time by sending an email to Community members will need to register ahead of time by sending an email to ccross@seattleymca.org





Provide this information:

first name

last name

telephone number

date of birth

language

email if available

The Shoreline Fire Dept will be administering the Johnson and Johnson single shot vaccine.





The Dale Turner YMCA is located at south Echo Lake 19290 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 enter from westbound 192nd by the Interurban Trail.







