Edmonds Police: Murder of 7-11 store clerk still being actively investigated

Nagendiram Kandasamy

It has been just over a year since the life of Nagendiram Kandasamy was tragically taken while he was working at a 7-11 store on Highway 99 (just north of the border with Shoreline).



Mr. Kandasamy was killed February 21, 2020 by a masked assailant who burst into the store and jumped on the counter before shooting him.









Roughly three weeks later on March 15th, detectives located two persons of interest who were taken into custody after a prolonged standoff with a police swat team. See our previous story here





The 24-year-old man and 25-year-old woman continue to be persons of interest in the investigation but have not been formally charged with this incident. The male remains in custody on other charges while the female was released from custody in December of 2020.





Our detectives continue to actively work this investigation and have remained in regular contact with the Mr. Kandasamy's family.





They have also worked closely with the county prosecutor and other law enforcement partners to provide a thorough investigation that is supported by facts that will lead to a conviction in a court of law.



There have been many challenges in this complex investigation, to include the three week time frame before the persons of interest were identified and evidence was recovered.









There are people out there that have information on this case. We are asking that you contact us.



The Edmonds Police Department will continue working until charges can be filed against those responsible and the family of Mr. Kandasamy can be provided some aspect of closure.



If you have any information please contact Edmonds Police at:



Crime Stoppers and the 7-11 Corporation have also partnered to offer an $11,000 reward for an arrest and charges against a suspect(s).



If you wish to remain anonymous and receive the cash reward then you need to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by downloading the P3 Tips App to your phone or by going to





Detectives have remained steadfast in their investigation and their efforts to bring to justice those who are responsible for or who assisted in Mr. Kandasamy's murder.





From the Edmonds Police department