City of Shoreline Office of Emergency Management will offer online CERT training
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
|CERT training available in Shoreline
CERT is a training program used nationwide to help communities prepare for and respond to disasters and is an integral part of the Ready Shoreline program.
While CERT training normally includes both lecture and hands-on training, this session will be offered as a hybrid course with lectures being provided online and practical demonstrations being offered at a later date.
The course consists of eight classes to be held one class per week on Tuesday evenings. Classes will start at 6:30pm.
Participants will receive training in the areas of disaster preparedness, fire suppression, disaster first aid, search and rescue, terrorism awareness and disaster psychology.
Class size is limited so register soon!
If you would like to register for this CERT Basic Training course, go to www.shorelinewa.gov/readyshoreline and click on the CERT Class Sign-Up button.
For more information, contact The Shoreline Office of Emergency Management at soem@shorelinewa.gov
