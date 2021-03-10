Back to school - buses, balloons, and real desks

Principal Andrew Lohman greeted Echo Lake students as they arrived









Balloons welcome Briarcrest Bulldogs



If you are looking for balloons you may have to wait because it looks like the schools bought out the local supply. Every school was festooned with balloons and welcome back signs.





Another view of Briarcrest

Social distancing from Briarcrest staff and teachers.





Cheetahs pose for a photo op at Meridian Park



Note to environmentalists and bird lovers - I asked and most of the balloons were just filled with normal air and connected to wires. All were disposed of properly.





Brookside Blue Jays

At Brookside, the sign says "We 💗 Our Kids and Families - Keep SOARing Blue Jays!"





Parkwood classroom





Inside the classrooms, the desks were spaced widely apart. For children who have been sitting on floors, beds, and kitchen tables, it should be a welcome change to sore backs to have chairs and desks the right height.





The Cheetah greets the children at Meridian Park

A bit of fun with the Cheetah mascot at Meridian Park to help the kids transition after a year away from classrooms.





A classroom at Syre





In this Syre classroom, belongings stay with each student as a COVID-19 precaution.





On Wednesdays, all students will be on remote learning.





All photos courtesy Shoreline Schools













By Diane HettrickMonday was the first day of the new hybrid school day in Shoreline schools. K-5 students had the option of a half day school in a classroom four days a week and many families took advantage of the offer.