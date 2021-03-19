Photo:Poem - Urban Stream

Friday, March 19, 2021

Photo by Vicki Westberg


Urban Stream

Combed by coho, groomed by grass
   her language is microsong
       high-pitched and fast.
     She teases the doodlebug, dragonfly, sticks.
   She flashes, splashes, sprays and spits.
       She jumps and bumps, dappled and dimpled,
           flirting, squirting, gurgling dribbles.

            Nibbling ripples of bubbles appear,
       as well as regular floods of tears.
Coyotes kiss this hide-n-seek creek
       and possums cross her
while you and I sleep.
       Sunbeams explode and moonbeams meander
directing airborne creatures to land there.
         Her earth hard host cradles the flow
     and leaves gifts of gravel
        above and below.

  At the end of her baptismal slide
       she climbs the rain cloud
for another ride.


Vicki Westberg  2011



