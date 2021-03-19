Shorewood and Shorecrest Swim and Dive Teams Meet “In Person”

Member of Shorewood 200 medley relay team

Photo by Lyn Sherry

By Susie McDowell, SW Head Girls' Swim Coach





This week Shorewood and Shorecrest Girls’ swim and dive teams broke a normal dual meet into three days to meet capacity challenges in order to meet “in person”. Each team brought a third of their team to Innis Arden outdoor pool to cheer, race, and to celebrate a semi-return to normalcy. Days 1 and 2 were sunshine filled, and the final group on the last day hung on through pouring rain, just as spirited as the days before them.





Shorewood swimmers at start of the 100 backstroke

Photo by Lyn Sherry

The meet went back and forth score wise, with Shorecrest winning 9 events and Shorewood winning just 3. Shorecrest swept the diving event which took place at another site. In the end, Shorewood came through with depth to win the meet 94-89, which is about as close as it gets in swimming and diving. Both teams are grateful to have had the opportunity to compete in person, which did not seem possible at the start of the season, and look forward to a more regular season come August.





Congratulations to both teams!







