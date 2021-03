Photo by Diane Hettrick

By Diane Hettrick





I got it wrong. Shoreline Fire has its own source for cars to practice on and doesn't need yours.If you do have a vehicle to get rid of, Volunteers of America is a good place. They will take your car, running or not, in any condition. They'll haul it away for free and give you a tax statement.They make it very easy. Here's the link https://voa.careasy.org/home