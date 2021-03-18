Progress made: donated art on the walls at North King County Enhanced Shelter at the Oaks

In the hallway

Volunteers have hung the donated artworks in the wing of the North King County Enhanced Shelter at the Oaks which will be the first to open. Volunteers have hung the donated artworks in the wing of the North King County Enhanced Shelter at the Oaks which will be the first to open.

We will be hanging the rest once we have our feet under us a little more, but it have already made the building so much more life-giving.

Every room has two paintings

Lake Forest Park artist Billy King organized the art donation after he toured the shelter while it was being refurbished. As an artist, he immediately thought that it would be uplifting for people to have beauty around them while they were working to get their lives back together.





In a room

I know I for one am completely humbled by the outpouring of support for our organization and what we are doing!













The first collection day they received 150 works of art. So Billy did it again and got more - enough for every room, common area, and hallway.Grace Helmcke, with Lake City Partners - who are managing the King county-owned shelter - said,Because the art is donated by almost 100-200 people, there is amazing variety.