Lynnwood woman carjacked at Aurora Village
Friday, March 12, 2021
|Home Depot in Aurora Village
Google maps screenshot
On Sunday afternoon a Lynnwood woman was doing curbside pickup at Home Depot in Aurora Village when a man jumped into her car, pointed a gun at her and stole her car.
Other shoppers came to help her, providing support and calling police. Police arrived around 1:40pm.
Sgt. Tim Meyer of the King County Sheriff's Office said that this remains an open and active case being investigated by KCSO Major Crimes and other detectives.
The vehicle is a GMC SUV.
