Lynnwood woman carjacked at Aurora Village

Friday, March 12, 2021

Home Depot in Aurora Village
Google maps screenshot

On Sunday afternoon a Lynnwood woman was doing curbside pickup at Home Depot in Aurora Village when a man jumped into her car, pointed a gun at her and stole her car.

Other shoppers came to help her, providing support and calling police. Police arrived around 1:40pm.

Sgt. Tim Meyer of the King County Sheriff's Office said that this remains an open and active case being investigated by KCSO Major Crimes and other detectives.

The vehicle is a GMC SUV.



