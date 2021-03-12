Lynnwood woman carjacked at Aurora Village

Home Depot in Aurora Village

On Sunday afternoon a Lynnwood woman was doing curbside pickup at Home Depot in Aurora Village when a man jumped into her car, pointed a gun at her and stole her car.

Other shoppers came to help her, providing support and calling police. Police arrived around 1:40pm.Sgt. Tim Meyer of the King County Sheriff's Office said that this remains an open and active case being investigated by KCSO Major Crimes and other detectives.The vehicle is a GMC SUV.