Jobs: WSDOT Facilities Maintenance Manager
Friday, March 12, 2021
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is looking to hire a Journey Level maintenance professional to lead a crew as our Facilities Manager in Shoreline, a few minutes north of Seattle. This position will oversee the facilities that house our WSDOT employees and equipment. As the Facilities Maintenance Manager, this position will supervise a crew that perform corrective and preventative maintenance on building systems and manage contractors to perform projects as necessary.
Job description and application HERE
