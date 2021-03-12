Jobs: WSDOT Facilities Maintenance Manager

Friday, March 12, 2021

WSDOT
Facilities Maintenance Manager (Maintenance Specialist 5)

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is looking to hire a Journey Level maintenance professional to lead a crew as our Facilities Manager in Shoreline, a few minutes north of Seattle. This position will oversee the facilities that house our WSDOT employees and equipment. As the Facilities Maintenance Manager, this position will supervise a crew that perform corrective and preventative maintenance on building systems and manage contractors to perform projects as necessary.

Job description and application HERE



Posted by DKH at 3:08 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  