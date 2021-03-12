Shoreline Fire training on N 179th
Friday, March 12, 2021
Shoreline firefighters training on structure to be demolished
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
For the next month, Shoreline Fire will be training at buildings on the 2300 block of N 179th St.
Arcadia Homes donated the structures for fire department use before they are demolished for new construction.
Are you looking at demolishing a structure before you rebuild? We can use these for non destructive, destructive and/or live burn.
