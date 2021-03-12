Shoreline Fire training on N 179th

Friday, March 12, 2021

Shoreline firefighters training on structure to be demolished
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

For the next month, Shoreline Fire will be training at buildings on the 2300 block of N 179th St.

Arcadia Homes donated the structures for fire department use before they are demolished for new construction.

Are you looking at demolishing a structure before you rebuild?  We can use these for non destructive, destructive and/or live burn. 




Posted by DKH at 2:28 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  