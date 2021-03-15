Letter to the Editor: Thanks to the Shoreline Fire Department

To the Editor:

We signed up to receive our COVID vaccine shots at the Shoreline YMCA on Saturday, March 13th. Thank you to the Y and the Public Health Department for hosting the community immunization event -- it was particularly well organized.Our Shoreline Firefighters and EMTs were giving the shots, and providing any necessary help, along with many community volunteers.We would like to particularly thank the firefighters. They were pleasant, efficient and doing an excellent job. Our community should be extremely proud of all those who participated in providing this service,Thanks,Whitney and Mary Lynn PotterShoreline