Free help navigating unemployment benefits at Shoreline Community College Tuesday
Monday, March 15, 2021
Trying to navigate unemployment benefits? We can help you every Tuesday through March 30, 2021.
Join us Tuesdays at 10am. Free and open to all.
Shoreline Community College is hosting a series of weekly Q/A sessions with our co-located Employment Security Department specialist. Join us to get your general questions answered about the unemployment process.
These are virtual events and will be hosted online. Register online to attend.
Feel free to reach out to Russell Dorsey at rdorsey@shoreline.edu with any questions.
0 comments:
Post a Comment