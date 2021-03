Lake Forest Park Garden Club to host Alex LaVilla

No matter how big or small a garden may be, it can always be enjoyed from a variety of perspectives.In this presentation, horticulturist Alex LaVilla will present examples of the way plants can be layered together in combination to create pleasing, dynamic vignettes in confined spaces.He will address the common design methods to achieve this horizontally on the ground as well as look at less utilized methods of vertical layering combining shrubs, vines and perennials.If interested in the talk please email janronzu@comcast.net for the zoom info and password.