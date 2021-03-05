Lake Forest Park Garden Club to host Alex LaVilla
Friday, March 5, 2021
|Alex LaVilla, horticulturist
No matter how big or small a garden may be, it can always be enjoyed from a variety of perspectives.
In this presentation, horticulturist Alex LaVilla will present examples of the way plants can be layered together in combination to create pleasing, dynamic vignettes in confined spaces.
He will address the common design methods to achieve this horizontally on the ground as well as look at less utilized methods of vertical layering combining shrubs, vines and perennials.
If interested in the talk please email janronzu@comcast.net for the zoom info and password.
Alex LaVilla has been providing horticultural design and consultation services in the Seattle area since 2000. As the Perennial Plant Selection Committee Chair of the Great Plant Picks Program of the Elizabeth Miller Botanical Garden, he has been instrumental in selecting the best perennial garden plants for Pacific Northwest gardeners since 2001.
