Grow your knowledge with new online Continuing Education classes this spring

Friday, March 5, 2021

Learn something new this Spring with Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College! Online classes begin as soon as early April and require no application or previous experience.

Transport yourself in Drawing Our Favorite Places, explore the poetry of Rumi in Rumi: Poet of the Heart, flex your creativity in Images with Impact: Intermediate DSLR Photography, or transform found materials into beautiful jewelry in Toolbox Jewelry for Beginners.

Continuing Education is also offering classes that you might have missed last quarter, such as Embroidery for Beginners and The African-American Experience Through Film, in addition to language and wellness courses.

Classes include learning activities, lectures, and discussions in a fun and supportive online environment.

To see a full catalog of classes, please visit the Continuing Education Course Catalog or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.



