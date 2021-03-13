Jobs: WSDOT Program Monitoring Engineer
WSDOT is currently seeking an accomplished engineer to assist in managing the highway construction program for the Northwest Region. The Program Monitoring Engineer will coordinate with project offices to ensure budget, scope and schedule changes are documented correctly, as well as provide guidance and information relating to the highway construction program. The ideal candidate will have excellent organizational skills, attention to detail and enjoy rewarding work that contribute to the successful outcome of WSDOT projects.
Job description and application: HERE
