Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help - Assistant Camp Director

June 21st – August 27th

Assistant Camp Director paid training will be held on June 12th

Camps run Monday thru Friday, between the hours of 7:00am - 6:00pm

Additional hours may be available earlier in the summer and at "School's Out Break Camps" during Shoreline School District breaks after the summer programs end.

The successful candidate will be able to work all or most of the program dates.

CLOSING DATE: 04/05/21 12:00 AMShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.GENERAL SUMMARY:We are seeking an Assistant Camp Director for our on-site, in person Camp Shoreline Summer program who can work during all listed program dates and times. This is a seasonal, non-benefited 40 hour a week position: 8 hours/day, Monday - Friday between the hours of 7:00am – 6:00pm. Program location is at Ridgecrest Elementary School.Below is an example of the annual schedule.This position will adhere to current "Healthy Washington - Roadmap to Recovery" guidance. As this guidance changes, we will adjust our camp programs to match the most current recommendations from the state.As per the current Phase 2 reopening status, we anticipate scheduling four (4) staff per twenty to thirty (20-30) kids each week. The camp groups will be in a pod type format, meaning that staff will work exclusively with the same group of kids for the week. The groups will not mix with each other and will remain as separate as possible throughout the entirety of the week.At this time, the expectation is that campers and staff will be wearing a mask at all times, except when eating, during which campers will be seated 6 feet apart. Masks are expected to be worn indoors as well as outdoors and during any and all activities.Scope of Work:Provide staff/volunteer supervision and leadership at Camp Shoreline Summer Camp at Ridgecrest Elementary School for youth ages 5-12. Assist site director and work with one or more camp leaders to plan and lead participants in a variety of activities including, but not limited to visual and performing arts, sports, creative movement, team and individual games and sports. Position will work a maximum of 40 hours each week during summer camp with planning hours, as needed, prior to camps.