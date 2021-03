Spike Tail in the garden

Spike Tail Shrub Spike Tail Shrub





It's as if an ethereal curtain is filtering our view into the garden! This is a fabulous winter garden shrub!







Spike Tail varieties include 'Joy Forever', 'Morning Dew' and 'Sterling Silver.'



(Stachyurus praecox)



--Photos and text by Victoria Gilleland





Spike Tail varieties include 'Joy Forever', 'Morning Dew' and 'Sterling Silver.'(Stachyurus praecox)--Photos and text by Victoria Gilleland

This is by far the most elegant blooming plant in our garden. Spike Tail puts on an amazing show for weeks each winter and early spring. Pendant pearl like flowers drape gracefully from bare branches.