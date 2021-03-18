AG Ferguson, Gonzaga University will host two-day Environmental Justice Symposium

OLYMPIA — On March 23 and 24, Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Gonzaga University School of Law will convene a symposium to discuss environmental justice issues around Washington and the work being done to address them.



The online, two-day event will include a series of panel discussions that will shine a light on the work these communities across the state are doing to pursue environmental justice. The panels will focus on topics in four major areas: air, water, land and the built environment, and racism.









More information Panelists will discuss their ongoing environmental justice work, examine the latest research and discuss ways to improve environmental protections that meaningfully involve the communities affected most.The symposium is free, online and open to the public. Registration and a full agenda for the event is available here. Registrants will receive the video conference login information by email closer to the event date. Event participation is capped at 500 at any one time.More information here