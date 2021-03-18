Remove your studded tires by end of day March 31

Photo courtesy WSDOT The Washington State Department of Transportation reminds drivers that state law requires all studded tires to be removed by the end of the day Wednesday, March 31. The Washington State Department of Transportation reminds drivers that state law requires all studded tires to be removed by the end of the day Wednesday, March 31.





Starting at midnight on Thursday, April 1, drivers with studded tires face a $136 fine.









WSDOT is not extending the studded tire deadline this year, but crews continue to monitor roads, passes, and forecasts and will work to quickly clear any late season snow or ice.





Washington and Oregon share the same studded tire removal deadline. Other states may have later dates, but the Washington law applies to all drivers in the state, even visitors. No personal exemptions or waivers are issued.



More information about studded tire regulations in Washington is available online. Tire removal services can get crowded near the removal deadline, so please plan accordingly.

Travelers are always advised to "know before you go" by checking road conditions before heading out and staying up-to-date on changes by using WSDOT's social media and email alert tools or calling the 5-1-1 road conditions report.

Studded tires damage pavement, so removing them promptly after winter has passed helps preserve state roadways.