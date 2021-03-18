Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds award a monetary contribution to Edmonds Stream Team/Students Saving Salmon

l-r: Randal White, OFF Conservation Chairperson; Joe Scordino, Project Leader; Greg Sisson, OFF Communications Chairperson; and Mackey Guenther, OFF Website Developer and former SSS member.









The Edmonds Stream Team works with high school students from the Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Students Saving Salmon club to enhance local salmon populations in Edmonds.





This involves placing coho and chum salmon eggs in local streams using remote site incubators (RSIs) and placing juvenile coho salmon in upper stream areas that are otherwise blocked to adult spawner passage.





The Edmonds Stream Team, with retired fishery biologist Joe Scordino as Project Leader, has permits from Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to do this work. This contribution will be used to continue the club’s work.



The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds is a group of men and women who promote the sport of fly fishing through education, conservation and camaraderie.





Conservation and education has been at the center of the club’s mission. Through the Olympic Fly Fishers Foundation 501(c)(3), donations are made each year to support the betterment of the streams and lakes in our region.













They also focus on the education of our members and the community through training in the sport and monthly speakers. The group is open to the public, and welcomes new members. More information can be found at their website: www.olympicflyfishers.com

On March 12, 2021, the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds awarded a monetary contribution to the Edmonds Stream Team/Students Saving Salmon, an Edmonds-Woodway High School conservation/education club.