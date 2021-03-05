House passes Valdez bill to notify home buyers of discriminatory covenant language
Friday, March 5, 2021
|Rep. Javier Valdez
House Bill 1335, sponsored by Rep. Javier Valdez, D-46, requires disclosure of discriminatory agreement language in existing property deeds and clarifies the process for removing these unenforceable agreements.
It also establishes a grant program for universities to study and archive these covenants, so they are not lost to history.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that racially restrictive covenants were unconstitutional in its 1948 Shelley v. Kraemer decision. Social enforcement of these covenants was banned with the 1968 Fair Housing Act. Even so, the language has largely remained in legal documents ever since.
House Bill 1335 will now head to the Senate for consideration.
“These unenforceable covenants were used to prevent ownership of property by racial, ethnic, or religious groups,” said Valdez.
“They are explicit examples of racism that shouldn’t be forgotten but must be removed from existing documents, so they do not cause any more pain and suffering.”
Rep. Valdez represents the 46th Legislative District which includes Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, and northeast Seattle.
