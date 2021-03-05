Moving into Phase 1B-2: Critical workers, pregnant people eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in late March

1B-2 will now include all the high-risk critical workers in certain congregate settings, and there will be no age distinction among them.

This essentially means that 1B-2 will include all the critical workers who were previously in phases 1B-2 and 1B-4.

DOH will also open 1B-2 eligibility to people 16 and over who are pregnant or have certain disabilities that greatly increase risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

We acknowledge and appreciate the feedback from our community partners, including from the Vaccine Implementation Collaborative, to intentionally include these groups.

April 12 – people with 2+ comorbidities who are 50 and older (1B-3)

April 26 – People with 2+ comorbidities who are 16 and older (1B-3)

April 26 – People, staff, and volunteers in congregate living settings (1B-4)

“Since the beginning, our state vaccine prioritization process has been focused on helping those who are most at-risk first. This next phase continues with those values and I am glad that we can provide a pathway for this next group to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Gov. Jay Inslee said.

Additional high-risk groups will be included as follows:All of these dates are tentative and subject to change based on vaccine demand and supply.“This is the kind of forward progress we want to see with vaccines across the state,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health.