Councilmember Chris Roberts launches campaign for re-election
Thursday, March 4, 2021
|Chris Roberts is running for re-election
“I’m proud of the accomplishments we’ve made in Shoreline over the past few years,” said Roberts.
“Last year we unanimously adopted a resolution committing the city to co-create a vision of an anti-racist community, added new parks and open space, and helped Shoreline businesses through the pandemic.”
Roberts will hold virtual community conversations with the residents of Shoreline and constituent groups starting mid March to discuss his re-election campaign and his priorities for his next term on City Council.
“There is more work to be done in our community to address the issues of affordable housing and climate change,” said Roberts.
Councilmember Roberts also said he plans to continue his work to make sure that Shoreline becomes more just and equitable for everyone who lives and works in the city.
Roberts serves on the National League of Cities Energy, Environment, and Natural Resources Committee and the Race, Equity and Leadership Council, the Puget Sound Regional Council Executive Board, and was recently appointed to the Sound Cities Association Equity and Inclusion Cabinet.
|Rod Dembowski spoke
at the kick-off
He is endorsed by fellow Shoreline City Councilmembers Susan Chang, Will Hall, Doris McConnell, Betsy Robertson, and Keith Scully as well as City Councilmembers from all across the region.
He is especially pleased to have earned the personal endorsement of WSLC President and Auburn City Councilmember Larry Brown.
He is a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. Roberts served as Mayor of Shoreline from 2017-2018.
Email: chris@chrisrobertswa.com
Website: http://www.votechrisroberts.com/
