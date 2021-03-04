Councilmember Chris Roberts launches campaign for re-election

Thursday, March 4, 2021

Chris Roberts is running for re-election
Shoreline, WA - City Councilmember Christopher Roberts launched his campaign for re-election to Shoreline City Council, District 7 at an event on February 20, 2021.

“I’m proud of the accomplishments we’ve made in Shoreline over the past few years,” said Roberts. 
“Last year we unanimously adopted a resolution committing the city to co-create a vision of an anti-racist community, added new parks and open space, and helped Shoreline businesses through the pandemic.”

Roberts will hold virtual community conversations with the residents of Shoreline and constituent groups starting mid March to discuss his re-election campaign and his priorities for his next term on City Council.

“There is more work to be done in our community to address the issues of affordable housing and climate change,” said Roberts. 

Councilmember Roberts also said he plans to continue his work to make sure that Shoreline becomes more just and equitable for everyone who lives and works in the city.

Roberts serves on the National League of Cities Energy, Environment, and Natural Resources Committee and the Race, Equity and Leadership Council, the Puget Sound Regional Council Executive Board, and was recently appointed to the Sound Cities Association Equity and Inclusion Cabinet.

Rod Dembowski spoke
at the kick-off
Councilmember Roberts is proud to have the endorsements of Lt. Governor Denny Heck, King County Executive Dow Constantine, King County Councilmembers Rod Dembowski and Jeanne Kohl-Welles, State Senator Derek Stanford, State Representatives Lauren Davis and Javier Valdez.

He is endorsed by fellow Shoreline City Councilmembers Susan Chang, Will Hall, Doris McConnell, Betsy Robertson, and Keith Scully as well as City Councilmembers from all across the region.

Larry Brown WSLC President and
Auburn City Councilmember
He is especially pleased to have earned the personal endorsement of WSLC President and Auburn City Councilmember Larry Brown.

He is a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. Roberts served as Mayor of Shoreline from 2017-2018.



