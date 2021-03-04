Sno-King School Retirees award grants to active members

Thursday, March 4, 2021

The front view of Echo Lake Elementary school. Two stories on the left and one story long building on the right. Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Teachers at Echo Lake Elementary were among those receiving grants
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Each fall Sno-King School Retirees (SKSR), an organization composed of retired and active employees of the Edmonds, Northshore, and Shoreline School Districts, offers grants of up to $250 to its active members for special projects that enrich their students’ educational experience (e.g., field trips, guest speakers, materials for integrated units of study) or for materials/equipment to augment their students’ learning (e.g. noise-cancelling headphones). 

This year the SKSR Board decided to accept a second round of applications and recently awarded $1,454 in eight additional grants for the 2020-21 school year.

In February, SKSR funded the following grants:

EDMONDS SCHOOL DISTRICT

Cedar Way Elementary

Michelle McShane: a grant to purchase Candy Land and Chutes and Ladders board games and decks of playing cards to facilitate play to learn objectives and reinforce math and reading skills. (Kindergarten)

Meadowdale Middle School

Birgit Albiker-Osterhaug: a grant to purchase 35 copies of Ghost Boys to use with ELL students.

SHORELINE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Echo Lake Elementary

Jean Bolivar: a grant for a selection of non-fiction books for intermediate students needing accessible texts. (Library)

Allan M. Rand: a grant to purchase selected titles from the I Survived, the Who Was/Where Is, and the Track series for class genre studies. (5th grade)

Lake Forest Park Elementary

Kimberly Clasen: A grant for Rich Hartman’s online STEM experience on motion and design and the necessary student materials. (5th grade)

Riley Kreutzer: A grant for Rich Hartman’s online STEM experience on motion and design and the necessary student materials. (5th grade)

Tami Thompson: A grant for Rich Hartman’s online STEM experience on motion and design and the necessary student materials. (5th grade)

Syre Elementary

Jennifer Altena: a grant to purchase fiction books that reflect the diversity of the students and their backgrounds. (Library)

Due to COVID-19 constraints, SKSR is not able to recognize these educators at in-person staff meetings; however, most of the schools have graciously invited SKSR to make presentations via zoom meetings.

SKSR is proud to recognize the efforts of its active colleagues by providing these additional resources. 

Since the grant program was started in 1998, SKSR has awarded over $96,000 to its active members in these districts.



