Coming up at King County Council, March 22-26
Sunday, March 21, 2021
Next week’s action includes potential passage of the sixth COVID-19 supplemental budget, action on funding for prevention of further sewage spills at West Point, a briefing on restoration of Metro services cut during the pandemic, and more. This is what’s coming up at King County Council:
- Full council will likely take action on the sixth COVID-19 supplemental budget, a $92 million proposal that includes $45 million for eviction protection and rent assistance, funds for vaccine distribution and more.
- Also at full council will be a $65 million funding proposal to make upgrades at the West Point Wastewater Treatment Plant to help avoid future bypass of untreated wastewater. During the most recent incident in January, 11 million gallons of wastewater was dumped into Puget Sound during a power outage. Full council meets at 1pm on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
- On Wednesday, the Mobility and Environment Committee will get a briefing on plans to restore Metro service that was scaled back because of the pandemic. The committee meets at 9:30am on Wednesday, March 24.
- The Regional Policy Committee could take action on legislation to renew the Best Starts for Kids levy for another six years. The new proposal would set a first-year levy rate of $0.19 per $1,000 of assessed property value with annual growth capped at 3%. If approved, it would require further committee and council approval before going to the August ballot for voter approval. The committee meets at 9:30am on Friday, March 26.
