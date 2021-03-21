Case updates March 19, 2021
Sunday, March 21, 2021
Around three million Washingtonians are currently eligible for the vaccine, with another estimated two million eligible by the end of the month, bringing the total to five million by the end of March — a much higher number than initially predicted.
Since opening January 26, 2021 a total of 131,483 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given out across the four state-led mass vaccination sites in Spokane, Ridgefield, Wenatchee, and Kennewick.
United States
- Total cases 29,552,459 - 61,627 in one day
- Total deaths 538,261 - 1,527 in one day
Washington state
- Total cases 354,782 - 990 in one day
- Total hospitalizations 20,082 - 41 in one day
- Total deaths 5,174 - 0 in one day
King county
- Total cases 85,283 - 210 since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 5,203 - 3 since yesterday
- Total deaths 1,452 - 2 in one day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 21,018 - 58 since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 1,204 - 1 since yesterday
- Total deaths 376 - 1 since yesterday
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,056 - 0 since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 188 - 1 since yesterday
- Total deaths 91 - 0 new deaths
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 282 - 1 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 16 - -1 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - 0 since yesterday
