Case updates March 19, 2021

Around three million Washingtonians are currently eligible for the vaccine, with another estimated two million eligible by the end of the month, bringing the total to five million by the end of March — a much higher number than initially predicted.





Since opening January 26, 2021 a total of 131,483 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given out across the four state-led mass vaccination sites in Spokane, Ridgefield, Wenatchee, and Kennewick.



