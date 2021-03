Photo by Steve Schneider

Steve Schneider says "Today three Band Tailed Pigeons visited our house. They stayed around for a half hour. I could only get a shot of two in the same frame. Steve Schneider says "Today three Band Tailed Pigeons visited our house. They stayed around for a half hour. I could only get a shot of two in the same frame.





It was the first time we had more than one visiting. One has been visiting every day for the past week. They do like the Madrona Tree's flower petals."