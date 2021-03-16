Aging Expert Discusses “What’s Age Got to Do with It?” this Saturday, March 20th
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Speaker Dori Gillam poses this question as part of her work helping others to discover new perspectives on aging. As an expert on aging and ageism, Gillam takes a multigenerational approach to raising awareness about ageism while helping folks to embrace the gifts of every age.
On Saturday, March 20, 2012 at 1pm, Third Place Commons invites you to join Gillam for a free, interactive conversation via Zoom entitled, “What’s Age Got to Do with It?”
Gillam has researched and spoken on ageism and aging for over 30 years. Her past roles include community organizer, trainer, and speaker for AARP and the King County Library System.
She holds a BS in educational psychology and a teaching certificate for secondary education. She currently writes for 3rd Act Magazine, serves as board chair for the Northwest Center for Creative Aging, and is a charter member of Age Friendly Seattle.
Gillam’s approach to aging and conversations about age is joyful and engaging as she encourages us to see the strengths and potential of folks at every age, including our own.
So tune in Saturday at 1pm for a fresh perspective on your own journey as well as those around you! REGISTER HERE for ‘What’s Age Got to Do with It?”
Third Place Commons, a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org.
