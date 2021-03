Answers about Medicare at Senior Center TeleCafé Wednesday

Questions about Medicare?



Mtg ID 859 8484 8513 password senior2021



Or click here



This decision has allowed John to maintain up to the minute knowledge of the Medicare market and laws that affect those of us on Medicare.



As a Medicare insurance broker John represents highly rated companies providing Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement plans, dental insurance, and other insurance products.









While John's office is in Ballard his clientele extends from Skagit county south to the Oregon boarder. John is also licensed in Idaho.



What: A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe. Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!

Who: You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center

Where: From the comfort of your own computer or smartphone

When: March 3rd, 2021, 2:00pm-2:45pm Meeting ID: 859 8484 8513

Password: senior2021



Join us next week on March 10th for a talk with SOFA: Christine Campbell with SOFA Financial will lead a workshop on "Women Approaching Retirement and Beyond" that covers a broad range of information touching on



Women and Money, Divorce and Widowhood, Retirement Planning, Estate Planning and Risk Management Women and their Wealth.





Join us with guest John James from WeSpeakMedicare.org for an informative session about a Medicare & Medicaid Insurance