Answers about Medicare at Senior Center TeleCafé Wednesday

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

John James to speak on Medicare
at Wednesday TeleCafé
Questions about Medicare? 
 
Join us with guest John James from WeSpeakMedicare.org for an informative session about a Medicare & Medicaid Insurance

Wednesdays 2:00-2:45pm

Mtg ID 859 8484 8513 password senior2021

Or click here https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85984848513?pwd=QlJjOWhWZVFJSFJCcDZPdDR3NzVPZz09

John has 25 plus years as a business owner. In 2014 he made the decision to focus on the needs of individuals insured by Medicare. 

This decision has allowed John to maintain up to the minute knowledge of the Medicare market and laws that affect those of us on Medicare.

As a Medicare insurance broker John represents highly rated companies providing Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement plans, dental insurance, and other insurance products. 

Representing multiple insurance companies gives John the ability to work with you to find a health plan that fits your healthcare needs.

While John's office is in Ballard his clientele extends from Skagit county south to the Oregon boarder. John is also licensed in Idaho.

  • What: A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe. Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!
  • Who: You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center
  • Where: From the comfort of your own computer or smartphone
  • When: March 3rd, 2021, 2:00pm-2:45pm
Meeting ID: 859 8484 8513
Password: senior2021

Join us next week on March 10th for a talk with SOFA: Christine Campbell with SOFA Financial will lead a workshop on "Women Approaching Retirement and Beyond" that covers a broad range of information touching on

Women and Money, Divorce and Widowhood, Retirement Planning, Estate Planning and Risk Management Women and their Wealth.



