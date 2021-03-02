Answers about Medicare at Senior Center TeleCafé Wednesday

This decision has allowed John to maintain up to the minute knowledge of the Medicare market and laws that affect those of us on Medicare.



As a Medicare insurance broker John represents highly rated companies providing Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement plans, dental insurance, and other insurance products.

What: A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe. Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!

Who: You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center

Where: From the comfort of your own computer or smartphone

When: March 3rd, 2021, 2:00pm-2:45pm













Representing multiple insurance companies gives John the ability to work with you to find a health plan that fits your healthcare needs.While John's office is in Ballard his clientele extends from Skagit county south to the Oregon boarder. John is also licensed in Idaho.Meeting ID: 859 8484 8513Password: senior2021Join us next week on March 10th for a talk with SOFA: Christine Campbell with SOFA Financial will lead a workshop on "Women Approaching Retirement and Beyond" that covers a broad range of information touching onWomen and Money, Divorce and Widowhood, Retirement Planning, Estate Planning and Risk Management Women and their Wealth.