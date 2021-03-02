Answers about Medicare at Senior Center TeleCafé Wednesday
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
|John James to speak on Medicare
at Wednesday TeleCafé
Questions about Medicare?
Join us with guest John James from WeSpeakMedicare.org for an informative session about a Medicare & Medicaid Insurance
Wednesdays 2:00-2:45pm
Mtg ID 859 8484 8513 password senior2021
Or click here https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85984848513?pwd=QlJjOWhWZVFJSFJCcDZPdDR3NzVPZz09
John has 25 plus years as a business owner. In 2014 he made the decision to focus on the needs of individuals insured by Medicare.
This decision has allowed John to maintain up to the minute knowledge of the Medicare market and laws that affect those of us on Medicare.
As a Medicare insurance broker John represents highly rated companies providing Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement plans, dental insurance, and other insurance products.
Representing multiple insurance companies gives John the ability to work with you to find a health plan that fits your healthcare needs.
While John's office is in Ballard his clientele extends from Skagit county south to the Oregon boarder. John is also licensed in Idaho.
Join us next week on March 10th for a talk with SOFA: Christine Campbell with SOFA Financial will lead a workshop on "Women Approaching Retirement and Beyond" that covers a broad range of information touching on
Women and Money, Divorce and Widowhood, Retirement Planning, Estate Planning and Risk Management Women and their Wealth.
- What: A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe. Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!
- Who: You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center
- Where: From the comfort of your own computer or smartphone
- When: March 3rd, 2021, 2:00pm-2:45pm
